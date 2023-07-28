Manipur Ethnic Violence: Affected People Living in 335 Relief Camps

New Delhi: Thousands of people who are affected by ethnic violence in Manipur are living in about 335 relief camps, the Narendra Modi government said in the Lok Sabha Friday.
According to data shared by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Churchandpur has 105 - the highest number of relief camps followed by 58 in Kangpokpi, 49 in Bishnupur, 36 in Imphal East and 34 each in Imphal West and Kakching districts of Manipur.
Manipur is witnessing ethnic cleansing of Kuki tribals since May 03, 2023 in which more than 160 people have lost their lives and over 54,000 people have been displaced.
The gravity of the situation in Manipur can be judged from the viral video that surfaced on social media last week in which two tribal women from Kuki community were paraded naked, later dragged to a nearby field and gang-raped.
One of the victims, is wife of Kargil war veteran.
Responding to questions asked by Congress MP from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said as many as 65 medical teams, have already been deputed or are proposed to be deputed to operate in the total of 335 relief camps.
"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India deputed 06 teams having 04 doctors in each team in May 2023 and another team of 04 doctors in July 2023", the minsiter said.
"Regular health check-up are done in all the designated relief camps across the state and who are seriously ill are promptly transferred to the nearest Hospitals by Ambulance services", she said.
Health care of the women and children including lactating mothers and feeding infants is provided under the maternal health and child health programs.
"Altogether 319 pregnant women, including 19 High risk pregnant women, have been provided ANC checkups in the designated camps on regular basis. 139 pregnant women have delivered from the time of onset of the current crisis till 24/7/2023", she said in the written reply.
