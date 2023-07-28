UP Horror: Wife kills husband, chops body into 5 pieces, throws them in canal

[Representation]
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh tied her husband in a cot, killed him and cut the dead body into five pieces before dumping them in a canal.
The woman, identified as Dularo Devi, was later arrested and confessed to killing her husband.
The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Ram Pal, a resident of Shivnagar in the Gajraula area. Pal was first reported missing by his son, Son Pal, who lived nearby with his wife and children.
Pal's wife, Dularo Devi, had eloped with her husband's friend. She returnined to the village a month ago and informed her son about her husband's disappearance.
Based on suspicions, the police took Dularo Devi into custody and questioned her about her husband's whereabouts. She later confessed to committing the crime and told the police she had killed Ram Pal on Sunday night while he was sleeping.
She also told police she had thrown the body parts in a nearby canal.
Pilibhit Police meanwhile while saying further investigation in the murder is on, said they were seeking the help of divers to retrieve Ram Pal's body parts.
"The blood-stained clothes of the deceased and a mattress were found in the canal", the police sources said.
