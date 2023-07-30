MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Allotment Final Result - Check Here

MCC NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has published on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Final Result 2023 of MCC NEET UG 2023 (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in.
"Final Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling is now available", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Final Result Round 1 UG 2023' in the Current Event section of the Home Page.
3. NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF (951 pages) will be displayed.
4. Check your name and name of the alloted college.
"Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET UG 2023 MBBS and BDS Counselling should report from July 31 to August 04, 2023", the Council said.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from July 20, 2023 Online Registration for NEET UG First Round Counselling. The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was July 25, 2023.
• Online Registration start date: July 20, 2023.
• Last date to apply: July 25, 2023
• Choice Filling/Locking: July 22 to 26, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: July 30, 2023.
• Round 1 Reporting and Admission Confirmation: July 31 to August 04, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: August 07, 2023.
• MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: August 18, 2023.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India is conducting the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
There will be 4 rounds of counselling - 3 regular rounds and last stray vacancy round (earlier known as Mop up round).
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2023 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
The Medical Committee had earlier launched new website for NEET UG 2023 counselling which is more user friendly.
