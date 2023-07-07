Medical Counselling Committee launches new website for NEET UG 2023 Counselling

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Friday July 7, 2023 launched a new website and portal for NEET UG 2023 counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other undergraduate medical courses.
The old MCC website since the last one week was showing occasional breakdown, indicating that some maintenance work is going on before the start of medical admission counselling for the session 2023.
Despite this the MCC issued three important notices – 1. Regarding NEET 2023 result Disk Drive, 2. Regarding CW Candidates and 3. Regarding PwD Candidates.
From the three notices published by the MCC, medical aspirants hoped that the MBBS and BDS counselling should start soon.
The MCC however surprised them by launching a new portal which looks more user friendly and accessible.
The website has different tabs for UG Medical, MDS, PG Medical and Super Speciality among others. But, it does not have any information or counselling date and schedule regarding NEET UG 2023 counselling.
The website just mentions “Admission and eCounselling Services for Session 2023”.
The Medical Entrance Exam NEET UG this year was held on May 07, 2023. NEET UG 2023 result was announced on June 13, 2023.
The MCC conducts medical counselling for 15% centre quota. For the remaining seats, counselling is done by respective states.
As per the tradition, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the NEET 2023 Counselling Schedule first, the states and union territories then publish the medical counselling schedule 2023-24 for state seats on their respective websites.
The Directorate of Medical Education Department Tamil Nadu has however started from June 28, 2023 online registration for TN NEET UG 2023 counselling.
