UGEAC 2023 1st Round Seat Allotment Result Today - Direct Link

UGEAC Seat Allotment 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment Result of Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2023 today i.e. Sunday July 30, 2023.
Candidates should note that BCECE will also make active today on its official website "bceceadmissions.nic.in" the link to download Allotment Order for Undergraduate Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Under online forms section of the home page, click on the link marked as "Online Counselling portal of UGEAC 2023".
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2023 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from July 30 to August 02, 2023.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had released on July 12, 2023 "Rank Card of UGEAC 2023" prepared for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling 2023 conducted for admission in First Year BE / BTech engineering courses in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
1. Publication of UGEAC 2023 Merit List on Board's Website: July 12, 2023
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for 1st Round Seat Allotment: July 18, 2023
4. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: July 24, 2023
5. UGEAC 2023 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Publication Date: July 30, 2023
6. Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round): July 30 to August 02, 2023
7. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): July 31 to August 02, 2023
8. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: August 09, 2023
9. Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): August 09 to 12, 2023
10. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): August 10 to 12, 2023
11. Online Registration and submission of application form for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have not filled up application form earlier: Will be notified later
12. Willingness for attending MOP-UP Counselling from such candidates who have already
submitted online application form earlier: Will be notified later
13. Result Publication (MOP-UP Counselling): Will be notified later
14. MOP-UP Counselling (Offline): Will be notified later
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.
Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, BCECEB conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
Candidates who are participating in Bihar NEET UG 2023 counselling should note that online registration for UGMAC 2023 has begun from Saturday July 29, 2023.
