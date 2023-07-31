Aus Space Agency confirms India's PSLV debris found on Australian beach

Melbourne: In a latest update on the mystery surrounding a debris found on an Australian beach about two weeks ago, the Australian Space Agency Monday confirmed that it is actually of India’s PSLV rocket.
A space debris as big as a small car was found at Green Head, a town which is about 250 km / 155 miles from Perth, the capital of Western Australia mid-July.
The gold-hued canister measures around 2.5 meters long and 2.5 meters wide and is now guarded by local police.
Various theories were taking the rounds ever since it was found on Green Head beach with those in India speculated that it could be a “space junk”.
The Australian Space Agency however now confirmed that its probe concluded that the debris is from Indian PSLV.
"We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)", the space agency said in a tweet also tagging the debris image.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is an expendable medium-lift launch vehicle designed and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
"The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, that will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties", the space agency said.
"The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage", it said.
