KEAM 2023 Architecture Rank List Published, Option Submission from today

KEAM 2023: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2023 Rank List of Architecture course.
While releasing the KEAM 2023 Architecture Rank List Monday, CEE Kerala said the Option Registration will be available through the official website from July 31, 2023.
"The Rank List for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) course 2023 is published. The rank details are available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in", CEE Kerala said.
"The rank list for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) course has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture and to the marks/grades obtained in Qualifying Examination by the candidates", the CEE Kerala said.
The CEE Kerala has also published today KEAM 2023 Architecture Category List (Provisional).
All registered candidates are advised to carefully read the category list and report to CEE Kerala in case of genuine complaints before 11:00 am on July 31, 2023.
"The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published on 31.07.2023", it said.
The CEE Kerala has not yet published the date and time of seat allotment result announcement for KEAM 2023 Architecture.
CEE Kerala had on June 20, 2023 published KEAM 2023 Engineering List. It is however yet to publish KEAM 2023 Pharmacy Merit List.
Architecture candidates meanwhile can access the rank list and category list on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
