'Modi is not Bharat': Uddhav Thackeray roars in Malegaon

Malegaon: Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for misusing central probe agencies and smothering the Opposition's voice.
Addressing a huge rally at Camp Eidgah Ground in Malegaon, Uddhav Thackeray said that whenever the Opposition leaders criticise the BJP government, they are termed as "anti-national" and cases are slapped against them.
He said nowadays critising PM Modi is termed as sin, but the BJP should remember that Modi is not Bharat.
"However, the BJP leaders keep abusing the Opposition leaders, slap all kinds of cases against them, interrogate even their pregnant women or minor 6-year-old grandchildren in the name of weeding out corruption", he added.
"The BJP is the most unscrupulous party with all corrupt people joining it... The BJP's own leaders say that it is like a washing machine where all become clean..."
"So how can criticising them be termed as 'desh-droh' (treason) and against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi? Our freedom fighters did not fight for all this. Is Modi India? Is that acceptable to you," thundered Thackeray as the crowd roared back its "no".
"The BJP is the most unscrupulous party with all corrupt people joining it... The BJP's own leaders say that it is like a washing machine where all become clean..."
"So how can criticising them be termed as 'desh-droh' (treason) and against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi? Our freedom fighters did not fight for all this. Is Modi India? Is that acceptable to you," thundered Thackeray as the crowd roared back its "no".
He cited instances of the probe agencies which interrogated the 6-year-old granddaughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ex-minister Anil Deshmukh, a pregnant woman and teenagers in the family of RJD Chief and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and pointedly asked:
"You accuse me of discarding Hindutva? Is this your brand of Hindutva?"
"You accuse me of discarding Hindutva? Is this your brand of Hindutva?"
Thackeray also criticised the BJP government in Centre for its decision to move Office of Textile Commissioner from Mumbai to New Delhi, and Deputy CM Fadnavis for defending the decision.
"Deputy CM says Textile Commissioner Office is not being shifted to Delhi. Only, Textile Commissioner has been called to the national capital.
"Isn't it a joke? Office of Textile Commissioner in Mumbai will be without Commissioner, and Textile Commissioner will be in Delhi without office", he said.
"Deputy CM says Textile Commissioner Office is not being shifted to Delhi. Only, Textile Commissioner has been called to the national capital.
"Isn't it a joke? Office of Textile Commissioner in Mumbai will be without Commissioner, and Textile Commissioner will be in Delhi without office", he said.
Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his fight against the BJP, Thackeray however, forcefully reiterated his plea, urging him (Gandhi) "not to keep targeting Swatantryaveer Vinayak D. Savarkar".
"I am publicly appealing to Rahul Gandhi... You are doing a great job, fighting for the country. But, Savarkar is our icon... We shall not tolerate any insults to him," Thackeray advised the Congress leader.
"I am publicly appealing to Rahul Gandhi... You are doing a great job, fighting for the country. But, Savarkar is our icon... We shall not tolerate any insults to him," Thackeray advised the Congress leader.
Thackeray also attacked the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government for following his footsteps and addressing "retaliatory rallies" instead of working for the farmers and people of the state.
"Look at this massive rally... They could steal the party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, they steal my father's name and also my CM's post, but they cannot rob me from the peoples's hearts. The masses are with me and the usurpers will be given a reply," the ex-CM repeated his warning.
"Look at this massive rally... They could steal the party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray, they steal my father's name and also my CM's post, but they cannot rob me from the peoples's hearts. The masses are with me and the usurpers will be given a reply," the ex-CM repeated his warning.
Meanwhile, BJP's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who took a swipe at the rally in the Muslim-majority town by "Ali Janaab Thackeray" and the Urdu welcome banners put up in the town, got scathing rejoinders from Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and spokesperson Dr. Manisha Kayande.
Chaturvedi tweeted photos of an Iftar invite of "Janaab Fadnavis", Mumbai BJP Chief "Jaanab' Ashish Shelar and other leaders, and an Urdu banner showing Shinde for an event.
"Their shameless politics and hypocrisy never ceases to amaze. There's no limit. How many lows would you plumb to establish a new low?" she said.
"Their shameless politics and hypocrisy never ceases to amaze. There's no limit. How many lows would you plumb to establish a new low?" she said.
Dr Kayande said:
"When you do it, it's 'raasleela', when others do, it's our character 'dheela'?"
"When you do it, it's 'raasleela', when others do, it's our character 'dheela'?"
Prior to the rally, a delegation of distressed farmers called on Thackeray and submitted a memorandum listing their problems and demands from the state government.
Thackeray is scheduled to address a series of rallies independently and also along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress-NCP in the state over the next three months in the run-up to the civic elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.