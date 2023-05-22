SEBA HSLC 2023 Toppers: Hridam, Ishrat, Nilufer Bag Top 3 Ranks

SEBA HSLC/AHM 2023 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2023 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites today i.e. Monday May 22 2023.
The overall pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2023 HSLC Exam has been 72.69% - over 16 percent more than the pass percent in 2022.
The first position is secured by Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli.
The 2nd position is jointly shared by 04 students namely Ishrat Fatiha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma and Aditya Anupam Konwar.
The 3rd rank is jointly shared by 03 students namely Nilufer Rahman, Anindita Borah, and Mriganka Bhattacharyaa.
According to the result released by the Assam board, a total of 415,324 students had appeared in the exam. Of them, 301,880 students have been declared passed.
The pass percentage of boys is 74.71 % whereas that of girls is 70.96 %.
Sivasagar is the best performing districts with a pass percentage of 8.68%. The worst performance district is GoalPara. It registered a pass percentage of 59.80%.
SEBA Assam Class 10 board exam was held from March 3 to 20, 2023.
In 2022, HSLC result was declared on June 7 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 56.49. This was the worst result in the past five years
In 2021, HSLC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid 19. The result was declared on July 30 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 93.01.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
In 2019, SEBA Class 10th result was declared on May 15. Meghashree Borah had topped the Assam board Class 10 exams 2019.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.