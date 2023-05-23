UPSC 2022 result out; Ishita Kishore All India Topper

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of Civil Services exams held in September 2022 and Personal Interviews conducted in January/May 2023 today on Tuesday May 23.
Ishita Kishore has bagged the first rank, Garima Lohia got the second rank, Uma Harathi secured the third rank, and the fourth rank went to Smriti Mishra - all four toppers being females.
A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts.
Of the 933, a total of 345 are from General Category, 99 from Economic Weaker Sections, 263 from OBC, 154 from Scheduled Caste and 72 from Scheduled Tribe category.
Ishita Kapoor topped the exam followed by Garima Lohia who secured second rank, Uma Harathi (third), Smriti Mishra (fourth), Mayur Hazarika (fifth), Gahna Navya James (sixth), Waseemm Ahmed Bhatt (seventh), Aniruddh Yadav (eighth), Kanika Goyal (ninth) and Rahul Shrivastava (tenth).
As many as 04 Muslims have figured in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 List of Top 100. Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Kashmir is among the UPSC Civil Services 2022 List of Top 10. He bagged the 7th rank.
Along with them a total of 30 Muslims have been pronounced successful in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services exams.
The UPSC conducted Personal Interviews of the Civil Services 2022 aspirants in 03 Phases, with the 3rd and last phase ending on May 18, 2023.
According to the Civil Services Main 2022 result declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), around 2,529 candidates who cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held in three phases. Among them were 83 Muslims.
How many marks the candidates have secured in the exams will be announced after 15 days.
The commission has also prepared a reserve list of 178 candidates. For appointment for IAS posts, 180 candidates have been shortlisted.
The commission had announced vacancies for 1,011 posts in civil services.
