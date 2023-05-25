Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 - Use This Direct Link to Check

Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams conducted in Feb/March 2023 today i.e. Thursday May 25, 2023.
“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare the result of Std 12th, 2023 (HSC Exam February 2023 Exam) on Thursday May 25 at 14:00”, the Board officially confirmed in a notification issued today.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 12th result will be declared at 02:00 pm. However a delay of few minutes here and there is possible.
Once declared Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023 of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams, will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites including hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and others. Follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2023.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on HSC Examination March 2023 Result
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.
The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.
In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage. On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%
Maharashtra students can also request their result through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHHSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766. The Printed Marksheet will be given to students later on at the respective schools.
The Maharashtra State Education Board also said students who are not satisfied with the result can ask for marks verification and answer sheets by filling online application form.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
