Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Declared; Pass Percentage Top 91.25

Maharashtra 12th Result 2023 Announced: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams held in the month of February/March today i.e. Thursday May 25, 2023.
The Maharashtra board declared 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results in a press conference today at 11:45 am by School Education Minister.
Students however will be able to check their result at 02:00 PM by following the steps given below.
The Maharashtra state has recorded a pass percentage of 91.25% - a decrease by about 3% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 94.22%.
A total of 14,16,2371 students from differnet districts of Maharashtra had appeared for the 2023 HSC board exams held at 3,195 centres. Of them a total of 12,92,468 have been declared pass.
Girls once again outshined boys with a pass percentage of 93.73 as compared to boys who recorded a pass percentage of 89.14.
Science: 96.09 per cent (Highest among all streams)
Arts: 84.05 per cent
Commerce: 90.42 per cent
Business courses: 89.25 per cent
The board does not release toppers list. However it publishes the detailed result giving list of best and worst performing districts.
Konkan Division has emerged as District Topper with 96.01 per cent whereas the Mumbai Division has the lowest pass percentage with 88.13 per cent.
Konkan - 96.01 per cent
Pune - 93.34 per cent
Kolhapur - 93.28 per cent
Amravati - 92.75 per cent
Nagpur - 90.35 per cent
Latur - 90.37 per cent
Mumbai - 88.13 per cent
Nashik - 91.66 per cent
Aurangabad - 91.85 per cent
Once declared Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023 of Science, Commerce and Arts, all three streams, will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites including hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and others.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in
.
2. Click on "HSC Examination February- 2023 RESULT"
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from February 21 to March 21, 2023.
The Maharashtra HSC supplementary examinations will be held in July-August 2023 for the students who want to improve their Maharashtra Class 12th marks 2023.
The dates of the 12th supplementary examinations will be announced later. For the first time, the Maharashtra board will also conduct Class Improvement Scheme exams for passed students to better their scores.
In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.
The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.
In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage. On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.
Students should also note that The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of all nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri today i.e. May 25, 2023.
