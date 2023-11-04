CBSE CTET Jan 2024 registration starts, last date Nov 23

CTET January 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started from Friday November 03, 2023 thorugh its official website ctet.nic.in online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in January 2024.
1. Click here to go to official website: ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Apply for CTET 2024" on the bottom of the Home page.
3. Click on the link "New Registration".
4. Download information brochure and carefully read Instructions and Procedure for submission of Online Application Form of CTET 2024.
5. Click on box stating that you have downloaded the information brochure and then "Click here to proceed" button.
6. Fill up the application form and upload the required images.
7. Pay the Examination Fees.
8. Print Confirmation Page.
Candidates should note that the last date for application and payment of the fees is Novemer 23, 2023.
"The last date for submitting online application is 23-11-2023 and fee can be paid upto 23-11-2023 till 11:59 pm", the CBSE said.
The CTET 2024 will be conducted on Sunday January 21, 2024.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 18th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 21-01-2024 (Sunday)", the CBSE said in the CTET notification.
"The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 135 cities all over the country", it said.
Registration start date: November 23, 2023
Last date of application: November 23, 2023
Last date to pay application fees: November 23, 2023 till 11:59 pm
Correction windows to open on: November 28 to December 02, 2023
"CTET Admit Card" download date: Two days befor the exam
Date of exam: January 21, 2024
"CTET 2021 result date": By the end of FEBRUARY 2024 (TENTATIVELY)
CTET 2024 will be held in two shifts - Paper II from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and Paper I from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm. Candidates should read carefully CTET Information brochure for fees, CTET syllabus, eligibility criteria, paper pattern and other exam details.
