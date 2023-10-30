'You are mistaken': Dagestan Mufti as mob storms Makhachkala Airport in search of Jews

Makhachkala (Dagestan): The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, appealed for “calm” and “maximum patience” as hundreds angry over Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza stormed the city’s main airport upon arrival of a plane from Tel Aviv.
“You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully”, the Mufti of Dagestan said in a video message.
“We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said.
Dagestan is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, along the Caspian Sea. The majority of Dagestan population is Muslims.
Sheikh Akhmad Afandi’s message was circulated on different social media platforms soon after hundreds of local residents stormed Makhachkala airport after the arrival of a passenger plane from Israeli capital Tel Aviv at 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) Sunday October 29, 2023.
The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan Sheikh Akhmad Afandi called on the residents of the republic to stop the unrest at the airport and wished them patience
The fights was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later. Russian news reports said the crowd surrounded the airliner, which belonged to Russian carrier Red Wings.
A video shared on social media showed some in the crowd waving Palestinian flags and others trying to overturn a police car. The mob was also raising slogans against Israel.
One protester could be seen in the videos holding a sign reading:
“Child killers have no place in Dagestan.”
Some in the crowd were seen examining the passports of arriving passengers, apparently in an attempt to identify those who were Israeli.
As anger spreads amid Israel's aggression on Gaza, protesters in Dagestan stormed an airport after news of a flight from Tel Aviv was due to land.
Another videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.
Dagestan Governor Sergei Melikov promised consequences for anyone who took part in the violence.
“All Dagestanis empathize with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.
"But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. And this will definitely be done!” he wrote on messaging service Telegram.
Melikov, in his statement, also said that the mob had betrayed Dagestanis who were “representing the republic with dignity” while fighting in Ukraine.
"There is no honour in hurling abuse at strangers, searching their pockets looking for their passports!" he wrote.
The incident comes as Israeli forces continued to besiege and pummel Gaza in a bid to avenge the Oct. 7 storming of the occupied Palestinians territories under the Zionist control by Hamas militants.
More than 8,000 people, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in the relentless bombing of Gaza by the Israeli forces despite the repeated appeal by the United Nations and the world to end the bloody aggressions against the innocent civilians.
Mass protests against the far right Zionist regime in Israel is continuing since last three weeks with London reporting one of the biggest Palestine solidarity rally in its entire history Saturday October 28, 2023.
Reports of anti-war protests are also coming from Occupied Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel.
