Palestinians being killed with active support of many governments: Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles: Hollywood Actress Angelina Jolie accused the world leaders of being “complicit in the killings of Palestinians” and "providing active support to their collective punishment" in Gaza Strip.
In a post on Instagram, Angelina Jolie, who is also an activist routinely writing on human rights issues, said, “Gaza an open air prison” is now on the verge of becoming a “mass grave”.
“This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave”, Angelina wrote on Instagram.
She also wrote that whatever is happening now in Gaza Strip is being done “with the active support of many governments”.
“40 per cent of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanised, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law."
“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes”, she wrote.
This is not the first time when Angelina Jolie raised concerns on the killing of the Palestinians.
Four days ago she while condemning the Hamas attack in Israel pointed out that “the Hamas attack cannot justify the innocent live lost in the Israel bombing”.
This is exactly what the UN Secretary General had said while addressing the Security Council on October 24, 2023.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza Thursday crossed 8,700 mark. As many as 3,648 children and 2,290 women are among those died in the relentless bombing by the Israeli forces.
