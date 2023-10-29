Explained: Why Lunar Eclipse Prayers in Makkah, Madinah Harams cancelled

[Partial Lunar Eclipse as witnessed from Malegaon at 01:10 AM Sunday October 29, 2023 (Photo: Zohair M Safwan Faizee/ummid.com)]
Makkah: Millions of people around the world on the intervening night of Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29, 2023 witnessed the Partial Lunar Eclipse.
A good part of the Moon last night – which was actually a Full Moon, lost its shine and went dark because of the Eclipse.
Scientifically, it was because Earth, Sun and Moon all three objects were in the same line, and Sun casts Earth’s shadow on the Moon, making part of it invisible.
The Moon in the Two Holy Cities – Makkah and Madinah, along with other parts of Saudi Arabia was also eclipsed because of the scientific reason. But, people living in the Two Holy Mosques could not witness the astral even due to bad weather though people in other parts of the Kingdom where weather was clear joined the world to witness the celestial event last seen in November 2022.
As per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), Muslims around the world perform Eclipse prayers whenever Moon or Sun is eclipsed. The Eclipse Prayer is not obligatory but it is the tradition of the Prophet (PBUH) to perform Salat al Khusoof when the Moon is eclipsed and offer Salat al Kusuf when the Sun is eclipsed.
Accordingly, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced that the Salat al Khusoof will be held in Masjid Haram in Makkah and Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah at 10:45 PM Saturday October 28, 2023.
The Office of the Two Holy Mosques also appointed leading Imams, Sheikh Bandar Baleelah and Sheikh Ahmed Talib Hameed to lead the Lunar Eclipse Prayers respectively in Makkah and Madinah.
[People offering prayers in front of Holy Kaba at Masjid Haram in Makkah amidst rains on Friday October 27, 2023.]
People gathered in the Two Holy Mosques to perform Lunar Eclipse Prayer as per the announced schedule. The lunar eclipse prayers in the Two Holy Mosques however cancelled due to bad weather.
The weather was hugely cloudy in Makkah while it was raining in Madina. The Moon Eclipse because of this could not be seen in the Two Holy Cities, forcing the authorities at the Two Holy Mosques to cancel the Lunar Eclipse Prayers.
“Lunar Eclipse prayers were cancelled in the Two Holy Mosques last night due non-visibility of the Eclipse due to rain in Masjid an Nabawi, and cloudy weather in Makkah”, the Office of the Two Holy Mosques said.
People also saw last night Sheikh Ahmed Taleb Hameed together with his companions and officials leaving Masjid An Nabawi after the Eclipse Prayer at one of the three holiest Mosques of Muslims was cancelled.
Commenting on the cancellation of Lunar Eclipse Prayers in the Two Holy Mosques, Muslim scholars said to perform the special prayer, the eclipsed Moon or Sun should be visible.
“The Moon Eclipse was not visible in Makkah and Medina due to bad weather. The authorities hence decided to cancel the eclipse prayers”, Sheikh Iqbal Madani told ummid.com.
“Muslim in other parts of the Kingdom and the world where the Lunar Eclipse was visible offered the special prayers as per the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Meanwhile, Special Prayers for Lunar Eclipse, Salat al Khusoof, was performed at Jama Masjid Ahle Hadees Moti Pura and Qila as per the announced schedule.
Hafiz Aiman Makki led the prayers which started at 01:05 AM Sunday October 29, 2023. The eclipse prayers was followed by a sermon. Muslims of the localilty, along with women and children remained in Jama Masjid Ahle Hadees Motipura till 03:00 AM for the prayers.
In another astral vista, people watching the Moon Eclipse last night also noticed Jupiter at a close distance to the Eclipsed Moon.
Jupiter remained the closest neighbour of the Moon as it eclipsed at around 01:05 AM in India and regained its full bright while travelling towards West close to the morning hours Sunday.
