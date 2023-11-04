Turkey, Honduran recall Ambassador to Israel; Erdogan blasts Netanyahu

Ankara/ Tegucigalpa: In another diplomatic blow to the Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right Zionist regime, Turkey and Honduran have recalled their ambassador to Israel protesting against its aggression in Gaza, Palestine.
“In the face of the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government has called envoy Roberto Martinez to Tegucigalpa for consultations”, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina wrote on social media site X, originally launched as Twitter.
“In the face of the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government has called envoy Roberto Martinez to Tegucigalpa for consultations”, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina wrote on social media site X, originally launched as Twitter.
Confirming the decision, Honduran President Xiomara Castra reiterated that she took the decision due to “the grave humanitarian situation the Palestinian civilian population suffers in the Gaza Strip”.
Honduras is the latest Latin American country to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza targeted at civilians, schools, hospitals, media outlets, and not sparing women, children, medical staff, journalists, UN staff and aid workers.
The Israeli foreign ministry has criticised the Honduran government’s decision to recall its ambassador, saying the move ignores "Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas".
Earlier on Tuesday, Bolivia severed diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.
Chile and Colombia also recalled their own ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.
Turkey, the first Muslim country to have normalised diplomatic ties with Israel has also recalled its ambassador to Israel.
Citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reports said Ankara has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the humanitarian crisis and continuing Israeli attacks in Gaza.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said he “has cut all communication with Benjamin Netanyahu” due to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.
“Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off,” Turkish media quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.
Meanwhile, a “freedom convoy for Palestine” has departed from Istanbul and is heading towards the US military base in southern Turkey in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
Cars and vans displaying Palestinian and some Turkish flags left the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Friday morning and headed to the city of Adana, where the Incirlik Air Base is located.
Oman’s Foreign Ministry meanwhile has demanded the formation of an international court to investigate the alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.
In a statement, the ministry also called for “the prosecution of war criminals in all the massacres committed”.
It also condemned the latest attacks on two schools sheltering civilians, the entrance of a hospital and a public water tank that were all targeted in the past 24 hours.
[With inputs from Al Jazeera]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.