Polling for Mizoram, 1st Phase of Elections 2023 Chhattisgarh Tuesday

Aizawl/Raipur: Campaigning for Mizoram and first Phase of state elections in Chhattisgarh ended Sunday November 07, 2023.
Polling for all the 40 seats in Mizoram will be held on Tuesday November 07, 2023.
In first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, polling will be held on Tuesday November 07, 2023 for 20 seats.
About 8.57 lakh registered voters in Mizoram will exercise their democratic rights to elect new members of the state assembly from 174 candidates of different parties who are contesting the 2023 Mizoram elections.
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement and Congress are contesting the state elections on all 40 seats.
On the other hand, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 27 candidates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 04 whereas as many as 27 candidates are contesting as independents.
Chhattisgarh will elect the new assembly after polling in two phases.
Polling for 20 of the total 90 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in first phase on Tuesday November 07, 2023. Most of these 20 seats are in Maoist-affected areas.
Polling for the remaining 70 seats will be held in second phase of elections on November 17, 2023.
Counting of votes will be done on December 03, 2023 when the result will also announced.
