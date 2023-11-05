Protests across the world against massacre of Palestinians by Israeli Zionists

Washington/London/Jakarta/Islamabad: Hundreds of thousands of people across the world hit streets Saturday and Sunday (November 04 and 05, 2023) demanding immediate end to war in Gaza and West Bank, at the same time slamming the Zionist regime in Israel for the massacre of Palestinians.
Reports of anti-Zionist and anti-Israel protests are coming from Abuja, Adelaide, Berlin, Brisbane, Bristol, Chicago, Christchurch, Colombo, Dublin, Edinburgh, Ghana, Inverness, Islamabad, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Luxembourg, Manchester, Melbourne, Minneapolis, Montréal, New York City, Perth, San Francisco, Scotland, Spain, Toronto, Washington, and Waterford City to list some of few in alphabetical order.
Ghana for a free PalestineToday a mass protest took to the streets of Accra, joining the global mobilizations to condemn Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and stand with the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/ZsvGFIXgq8— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 2, 2023
Reports of protests are also coming from Tel Aviv, Occupied Jerusalem and a number of other places in Israel. A large number of Israelis gathered outside Netanyahu’s official residence and demanded his resignation and dismissal. Protesters were also calling him “murderer”.
In Washington DC, more than one million people gathered demanding immediate end to war in Gaza, and equal rights and home land for the Palestinians.
Protesters in Washington DC equated the Zionist regime in Israel with Nazis holding posters that showed Nazi symbol Swastika and blue and while Israeli flag.
“Same Shit, Different Names”, the placard read.
“Freedom for Palestine” two young girls displayed a banner as they participated in the Palestine Solidarity rally in Toronto, Canada.
A large of Jews also participated in the large scale protests against Israel – consecutively for 4th weekend since October 07, 2023 when Israel started bombing of Gaza Strip including on residential areas, hospitals, schools, and refugee camps in the besieged territory.
“Israeli is responsible for 75 years of tragic bloodshed of Arab and Jew”, read one poster.
The posters and banners displayed by Orthodox Jews read, “Judaism rejects Zionism, the State of Israel and its Atrocities”, “Torah demands all Palestinians be returned to Palestine Sovereignty”.
Other Jews who participated in the pro-Palestine rallies and anti-Israel marches said “Jews against Apartheid”, “Apartheid is not a Jewish Value. Ceasefire now” and “Israel is committing genocide”.
In Accra city of Ghana the protesters who gathers in support of the Palestinians and to oppose the Apartheid State in Israel, were chanting the slogans “From the River to the Sea, Free, Free Palestine”.
