Alliance with BJP no more, AIADMK reaches out to Muslims

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), after ending its ties with the BJP in September 2023, is trying to resurrect the party from scratch.
And to achieve this, the AIADMK besides a host of other things, is towing with the old and tested Dravidian lines of Justice Party that rose in 1916 by declaring its opposition to Sanatan Dharma.
In an effort to regain its lost ground in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is now also playing the "Muslim card" and has demanded the release of “Muslim prisoners” languishing in jails for a very long time.
In a highly spirited speech, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanded the release of Muslim prisoners languishing for more than 25 years in the various prisons of the state.
There are 37 life convicts from the Muslim community who are held in prison for more than 25 years - including those arrested following the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, in which senior BJP leader L K Advani was targeted for his explicit role in the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.
Making a speech in the last Assembly session, E. Palaniswami argued that it was the AIADMK government’s decisions that led to the release of seven convicted prisoners who were languishing in jail much after the term of punishment had got over in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
With regard to the release of prisoners, the DMK government after coming to power in 2021 had constituted the Authinathan Committee to look into this humanitarian issue. The committee recommended 264 life prisoners for premature release. The DMK government, among them, had shortlisted 49 prisoners, including Muslims, who were fit to be pardoned and released.
The recommendation of the Authinathan Committee is pending the consent of Governor R N Ravi, who has a running feud with the current DMK government.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, who became the General Secretary of the AIADMK, after the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa allied with the BJP in 2017, a move that saw the erosion of Muslim support for the AIADMK.
Muslims constitute about 6% of the total votes in Tamil Nadu. The state has six Muslim parties vying for influence, in addition to DMK and AIMDK - the two main Dravidian parties, the Congress and the Dalit parties.
In the last Assembly elections, Muslims overwhelmingly voted for the DMK and its Muslim aligned parties.
In this background, the effort made by the AIADMK to woo the Muslim vote has to be understood.
[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]
