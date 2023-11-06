Cricket Explainer: Why is Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews "timed out"

Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews Monday November 06, 2023 playing against Bangladesh in the 38th Group Match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 became first cricketer asked to leave the crease “timed out”.
As per the Cricket Rules Book, a batsman is mandated to be ready to face the ball within three minutes of arriving at the crease.
Mathews however was late and Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed the umpire to declare him “timed out”.
It was later turned out that Sri Lanka Cricketer Angelo Mathews got late because of some problem with his helmet. He tried to explain this to Bangladeshi skipper and asked to withdraw his appeal.
Shakib however was not convinced leaving the umpire with no option but to declare Angelo Mathews timed out.
Mathews came on the crease with the faulty helmet following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over.
Mathews tried to explain to Bangladesh Skipper Shakib about being late to face the first ball because the strap of his helmet was broken. Shakib however remained unyielding and Mathews was declared timed out without facing a single delivery.
Angelo Mathews’ dismissal in this way is the first time in the history of Cricket World Cup and Cricket History.
What makes it puzzling is not the cricket fans alone even cricketers are unaware of any such rule. This is therefore not surprising that Mathews' timed-out dismissal has sparked a huge debate.
"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this," former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold said on-air.
Commenting on Mathews’ dismissal fellow cricketer, Charith Asalanka said:
"That Angelo Mathews' dismissal was not good for the spirit of cricket".
Cricket fans have accused Bangladesh Skipper of “Bad Sportsmanship” and “poor cricketing spirit”.
“This is the Worst Sportsmanship I have ever seen on International level”, a cricket fan wrote on social media site X.
However, some fans digged out a nine-year old incident when then skipper of Sri Lanka and all-rounder Angelo Mathews cited Cricket Rules Book and asked umpires to declare England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler out.
The incident is of 2014 when Mathews as captain of the Sri Lanka team refused to withdraw Mankad's appeal against England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
“Mankading” as per the ICC Rules is the act of a bowler running out a batsman on the non-striker’s end if she/he is backing up and too far ahead of the crease before the ball is delivered.
The rule is named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad who ran out batsman Bill Brown in this manner for the first time playing against Australia in 1947-48.
Sri Lanka meanwhile finished its innings against Bangladesh scoring 279 runs all-out in 49.3 overs.
