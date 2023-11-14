Ten French Ambassadors red-flag Macron's pro-Israel bias

Paris: As many as ten French Ambassadors in the Middle East have jointly expressed regret and concern over President Emmanuel Macron's stance on the ongoing Israeli Occupation aggression in Gaza.
In a signed memorandum sent to the French Presidency, the ambassadors emphasized that President Macron's unwavering support for Israeli Occupation is misunderstood in the region and is considered “a break with our position, which is historically characterized by balance between Israelis and Palestinians", according to Le Figaro.
The newspaper indicated that "the memorandum by the French ambassadors to the Middle East and some countries of the Maghreb criticizing Macron's policy towards the Gaza war is tantamount to a diplomatic rebellion."
"The French ambassadors' memorandum is an unprecedented step in France's modern diplomatic history with the Arab world", Le Figaro said.
A diplomat in Paris, who saw the memorandum, explained that it was directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which later sent it to the Elysee Palace.
France had hosted an international humanitarian conference on Gaza last week. According to another French newspaper Le Monde, the dissent among the ambassadors over France’s Israel policy was also visible at this event.
Le Monde said Macron's stance on the ongoing war “provoked irritation, not to say strong reservations, within the French diplomatic apparatus”.
The diplomats feared a profound impact on France's image and security in the years to come and this is want immediate ceasefire.
