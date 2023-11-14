Why Suella Braverman is filled up with so much hate?

London: Suella Braverman has finally been shown doors from the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet Monday November 13, 2023 in a disgraceful way she deserved because of the hate she harbored for oppressed.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was under a huge pressure to sack his Interior Minister after her repeated controversial and hateful comments. Despite pressure from friends and opposition, Sunak was reluctant.
He finally gave in Monday and said to Suella Braverman it is time to pack up.
After Suella Braverman’s departure questions are being asked how one can harbor so much hate for others. And, to find an answer to this question, people are eager to know about the family background of the sacked UK Home Secretary and MP, who is Suella Braverman’s husband, who are Suella Braverman’s parents, about her ethnicity. Let us explore.
Braverman was born with her name as Sue-Ellen Fernandes in Harrow, north-west London, as the only child of Christie Fernandes, a Kenyan of Christian Goan origin, and Uma Fernandes, a Mauritian of Indian origin.
Her Indian origin parents immigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Mauritius and Kenya respectively in 1960s.
Named after Sue Ellen Ewing, the leading female character in the 1980s US television drama Dallas, Braverman shortened her name after teachers started to call her Suella. She attended the fee-paying Heathfield School in outer London on a partial scholarship.
Suella Braverman’s is married to Rael Braverman. Born in 1975, Rael Braverman is worked as a manager for German car giant Mercedes.
The two had married in February 2018 after living in a relationship for three years. The couple have two children - George born in 2019 and daughter Gabriella who was born in 2021.
In Suella Braverman’s own words, her husband Rael Braverman is a Zionist.
“The Jewish community is our community. My husband is a proud Jew and Zionist”, Braverman said in March 2023 while speaking to the JC inside the London headquarters of the Community Security Trust (CST), according to Jewish Chronicle.
Zionism is a nationalist movement that emerged in the 19th century to enable the establishment of a homeland for the Jewish people in Palestine. Not all Jews are Zionists.
"Zionism is a racist and settler colonialist movement, which opportunistically coopts aspects of Judaism in an attempt to justify its criminal practices of apartheid and genocide of indigenous Palestinians", Yoav Litvin an Israeli-American Doctor of Psychology and Neuroscience said writing for Al Jazeera.
"White supremacy is dominant within Israeli society, which privileges white-skinned Ashkenazi Jews at the expense of dark-skinned African Jews, Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews as well as African refugees. African/black Jewish communities are often denied recognition by Israeli authorities with some members even deported", he wrote.
Braverman's statements have consistently sparked debate, reflecting the challenges and controversies surrounding immigration, protests, multiculturalism, and other pressing issues during her tenure as home secretary.
Rishi Sunak was forced to sack Suella Braverman as Home Secretary after she accused London Police of pro-Palestine bias and called peace activists rallying in solidarity with Palestinians "hate marchers".
Days before comparing pro-Palestinian protests with scenes witnessed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, now sacked home secretary had caused outrage by claiming that those sleeping on streets, are only doing so because it is a "lifestyle choice" they have made.
In September, Braverman made another controversial remark at ITV's Peston programme claiming that people seeing asylum in the UK pretend to be gay "in many instances" to get "special treatment" and stay in the country.
In an interview to Sky News April this year, she again invited the wrath of the people for calling groups of men, almost all British-Pakistanis, are part of grooming gangs that "pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls".
