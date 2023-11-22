150 Palestinians to be released for 50 captives; Israel-Hamas seal truce deal

[Hamas-Israel deal is sealed after a strong world wide protests against Israeli aggression in Gaza that has so far killed more than 14,000 civilians, most of them women and children.]
Tel Aviv/Gaza: Israeli cabinet Wednesday November 22, 2023 approved a truce deal in Gaza that besides other things confirms release of 150 Palestinians in Israel jails in exchange of 50 captives in Hamas custody.
According to the local media reports, the far-right Religious Zionism party voted in favour despite expressing earlier opposition to the agreement, but members of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit faction voted against.
Following the approval by the Israeli cabinet, Hamas also issued a statement confirming that the 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children being held in Israeli jails.
The deal will also allow hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel to enter Gaza, according to Hamas.
The statement released published via the Palestinian Information Centre added that Israel said it would not attack or arrest anyone in Gaza during the pause in fighting.
Qatar, a mediator in the Gaza truce talks, has also confirmed that a humanitarian pause has been agreed in Gaza.
A statement posted by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media platform X said the starting time of the truce will be announced within the next 24 hours, the pause will last for four days, subject to extension.
The State of Qatar announces that a humanitarian pause has been agreed in Gaza#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/5qqjSjvt4X— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) November 22, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu however said the “the agreement does not mean the war will stop”.
According to Israeli officials, Palestinian Resistance Groups have taken 240 captives during the Hamas’ Operation al Aqsa Flood on October 07, 2023.
There are conflicting reports about the casualties Israel incurred during Hamas attack on Oct 7. The far right Zionist regime in the Occupied Palestine initially reported 1,400 dead. It however later revised the toll and said 1,200 people were killed in Hamas attack.
Some investigations by local newspapers have also claimed that some of those claimed to be dead during Hamas attack – especially those participating in the music festival near Gaza border, were actually killed in Israel’s own military.
The Palestinian Resistance Groups claimed their Operation al Aqsa Storm was launched because of continuous targeting and killing of Palestinians by Israeli Occupation Forces, provocation by Netanyahu and his ministerial colleagues and illegal settlers and repeated desecration of al Aqsa Mosque.
There were about 5,200 Palestinians in Israeli prisons as of October 07. Since then, Israeli forces have arrested at least 3,000 more Palestinians during daily raids across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.
Among the Palestinian prisoners in Israel jails, at least 145 are children, 95 are women and some 37 are journalists, according to rights and monitoring groups.
Most Palestinians imprisoned by Israel are being held under laws and military orders that allow detention without trial or charge.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Israeli bombing on Gaza Strip has reached 14,100. The Israeli Occupation Forces continued airstrikes on residential areas and hospitals even as the negotiations on truce deal was underway.
Whole of Tuesday night, Israeli bombardments continued across Gaza, including around Indonesian Hospital and in Khan Younis in the south of the besieged Palestinian territory.
Israel has also confirmed the death of at leaset 69 of its soldiers who it said were killed during the combat operations in Gaza.
The director of military cemetery in the Occupied Jerusalem while talking to local media said he is receiving at least one dead Israeli soldier every hour, indicating that the losses Israel is incurring in Gaza is far more than what is officially being claimed.
