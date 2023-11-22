Hajj 2024 Draw Result in Qatar Today; How and Where to Check

Doha: The Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar is set to announce today i.e. Wednesday November 22, 2023 the result of electronic draw to select successful Haj applicants for Hajj 2024.
According to the quota of pilgrims distributed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, Qatar allocation is 4,400 pilgrims. Qatar however has received 20,774 applications.
Since number of Hajj applications Qatar has received is far more than its allotted quota, the Department of Haj and Umrah will conduct today electronic draw and accordingly the final list of pilgrims will be prepared.
Selected pilgrims will be informed via SMS and email. They can also check their Hajj Application Status through Haj and Umrah Department Qatar website “hajj.gov.qa”.
1. Click here to go to the official website: hajj.gov.qa.
2. Click on the link marked as "Follow Application"
3. Enter Qatari ID number and Pin Code.
4. Click on Log-in button to check your Hajj application status and draw result.
After the completion of draw process, the department will inform the successful applicants through text messages (SMS).
The selected candidates are required to communicate and register with the authorised Haj tour operators, and complete the next steps, according to The Peninsula.
Meanwhile, The Ministry said successful applicants must register with one of the 23 authorised Haj tour operators listed in the electronic Haj and Umrah Affairs Management System (hajj.gov.qa).
The 23 authorised Hajj tour operators in Qatar are Alaqsaa for Hajj, Ansar for Hajj and Umrah, Albyan for Hajj and Umrah, Altawba for Hajj and Umrah, Al Hamadi for Hajj and Umrah, Alrukan alkhamis for Hajj, Alali for Hajj, Al-Furqan for Hajj and Umrah, Alquds for Hajj, Umrah and Tourism, Almanasik for Hajj and Umrah, Alnoor for Hajj and Umrah, Alhuda for Hajj, Alwajba for Hajj and Umrah, Hatem for Hajj and Umrah, Alarab for Hajj, Almarwa for Hajj and Umrah, Bakkah for Hajj, Lusail for Hajj and Umrah, Zamzam for Hajj and Umrah, Taiba for Hajj and Umrah, Salem Alhajri for Hajj and Umrah and Nosook for Hajj and Umrah.
“Successful candidate can visit offices of Haj tour operators to check their prices and services”, the Qatar Ministry of Hajj said.
