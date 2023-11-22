Hamas-Israel prisoner swap deal challenged in court

[Israel-Hamas deal was brokered after a tough negotiations amidst the world wide protests -- that were also joined by several hundred Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel -- demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, release of all captives and prisoners, and end to occupation and siege.]
Tel Aviv: A group claiming to be working for “terror victims” Wednesday November 22, 2023 has challenged the Israel-Hamas prisoner and hostage swap deal in the High Court of Justice.
Israel and Palestinian Resistance Groups, including Hamas, Wednesday sealed a truce deal according to which 50 hostages will be released in exchange of 150 Palestinians – believed to be one of the largest prisoner swap deal between the rival factions.
The truce deal is expected to be implemented any time after 24 hours as the Israeli cabinet after approving it gave the public 24 hours to file objection if any about the terms agreed upon in the truce deal.
Accordingly, Almagor Terror Victims Association filed a petition in the High Court of Justice against the deal saying “such a large number of prisoners cannot be released in exchange of captives.”
Requesting a delay in the implementation of the deal, the association claimed the deal violates the terms of the Shamgar Commission report partially published in 2012 on prisoner swaps, according to The Times of Israel.
The commission report, Almagor Terror Victims Association said, stipulates that only a small number of prisoners held by Israel can be released per Israeli captive being returned.
It is widely expected that the petition will be rejected by the High Court, as it has rejected all such petitions in the past, on the grounds that its purview does not extend to matters of security and diplomacy apart from extreme situations.
Israel meanwhile released a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners, 150 of whom will be released in the first phase of hostage swap.
A total of 287 out of 300 Palestinian detainees are males aged under 18 and under, most of them held for alleged cases of rioting and stone-pelting in the Occupied Palestinian territories including West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The remaining 13 prisoners are adult women arrested for alleged cases of stabbing.
The list was released by Israel's Justice Ministry hours after the Israeli cabinet approved the prisoner swap deal with Hamas Wednesday Nov 22.
If the deal was implemented, the 150 Palestinian detainees will be released by Israel in the first phase. In the second phase, Israel will release another 150 Palestinian detainees in case another 50 hostages are released from Gaza.
As per the second phase, the truce in Israel-Hamas war will be extended by a day for every 10 further hostages released.
Hamas meanwhile said the truce will start at 10 a.m. Thursday Nov 23 as sides geared up for hostage release. But, there was no confirmation from Israel though one Israeli official confirmed the time to CNN.
