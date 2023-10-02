Ramlila Maidan reverberates with slogans demanding Old Pension Scheme

New Delhi: A sea of humanity comprising of government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees from more than 20 states Sunday October 01, 2023 protested at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi demanding implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
The protesters gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Pension Shankhanaad Rally' to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) said they were worried about their post-retirement future.
"The employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004, are strongly opposing the New Pension Scheme. The employees are worried about their future after retirement because they have been deprived of the Old Pension Scheme and forced into the New Pension Scheme (NPS)", said Shiv Gopal Mishra, National Convener and General Secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation.
The Old Pension Scheme has been restored in the Congress ruled states, Punjab, and in Jharkhand where the Congress is alliance with JMM. On the other hand, West Bengal never implemented the New Pension Scheme.
Breaking From Ramleela Maidan, Delhi People from 20 state are gathered in lakh of numbers to protest against Modi BJP GovernmentThey are demanding to obort New pension Scheme they Not happy with NPS, install OPS !Congress government implement OPS Frist in Rajasthan then… pic.twitter.com/udvH1rAwJk— Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) October 1, 2023
The protest was organised by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS). In a statement, the NMOPS said if the central government does not restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), they will organise a campaign titled "Vote for OPS" to demand its restoration ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
The Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties extended their support to the protesting government and PSU employees.
“Old pension is the right of the employees. Congress state governments have restored the old pension. Our policy regarding this is clear – employees must get their rights. Modi government should restore the old pension, honor the workers who serve the country", Congress said.
Extending his party's support, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on social media platform X originally launched as Twitter:
"We strongly support the demand of govt employees to bring back OPS. NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab and have written to Centre for implementing it for Delhi govt employees. Some other non-BJP govts have also implemented OPS."
Meanwhile, an article by five Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staffers mentioned that states reverting to the old pension scheme is a "major step backwards" and may take the fiscal stress of states to "unsustainable levels" in the medium to long term.
The RBI staffers in their article also said that OPS will take the fiscal stress of states to “unsustainable levels" in the medium to long term.
