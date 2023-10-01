Watch: Electric Car catches fire in middle of road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Concerns about the safety standards of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being raised once again after a compact Electric Car caught fire in the middle of the road in Bengaluru Saturday September 30, 2023.
The incident took place in the limits of J.P. Nagar Police Station at Dalmia Circle of the City.
Some say the white car was old Mahindra EV, E20. The make or the model of the EV which caught fire however cannot be confirmed while filing of this report.
According to local police, two friends were aboard the car when suddenly it developed some technical snag and smoke started emanating. Soon, the electric car caught fire. The two friends inside the car jumped out and managed to escape without any injuries.
The vehicle was gutted in no time, shocking the onlookers and commuters.
In a video which is going viral on different social media platforms, the Electric Car is seen engulfed in flames and a huge dark smoke emanating towards the sky.
Fire in Mahindra ev. Bangalore Jp nagar dalmia circle above the bridge pic.twitter.com/vpMWB9e2yB— Vasudevan (@Vasudevan9780) September 30, 2023
Fire in Mahindra ev. Bangalore Jp nagar dalmia circle above the bridge pic.twitter.com/vpMWB9e2yB
The incident came to the light three days after a warehouse filled with Electric Vehicles and batteries got damaged after a huge explosion near Tashkent airport in Uzbekistan.
Earlier, a number of incidents of EV Two Wheelers and Scooters operating on batteries catching fire were reported from different parts of India. Back in June 2022, a Tata Nexon EV was seen in flames in Mumbai.
Following this the government of India issued fresh guidelines for the EV manufacturers with regard to the safety standards of EV vehicles.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.