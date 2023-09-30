Karnataka JD(S) Chief CM Ibrahim challenges party’s alliance with BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka State President of Janata Dal (Secular) and Former Minister CM Ibrahim has accused the party leadership of ignoring him over the party’s reported alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
CM Ibrahim also said “there is no alliance” between the two parties.
“They had met in Delhi. But this doesn’t mean there is an alliance”, he said referring to the HD Kumaraswamy’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other BJP leaders in the national capital.
Stating that he is an elected president of the party and will soon call a meeting of the office bearer, Ibrahim said:
“He will exercise his power as the Party President.”
“He will exercise his power as the Party President.”
The senior JD (S) leader did not give more details. However, according to the party sources, Ibrahim has called a meeting on October 16, 2023 to decide next step.
CM Ibrahim’s outburst against the top JD (S) leadership came days after a number of Muslim leaders associated with the party, including JD(S) State Vice-President and State Office Incharge, Syed Shafiullah esigned from the party.
Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy instead of taking note of the concerns raised by the Muslim leaders blamed them and moaned that the community never supported him.
He said he “protected” the Muslims and stood for them. But, their response was not as expected.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.