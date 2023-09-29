Apologise or face defamation suit: Maneka Gandhi told on ‘ICKCON sells cows remarks’

Kolkata: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi to apologise for her remark against the religious organisation or face legal action.
In a 100 crore notice sent to the former union minister and animal rights activist, ISKCON said the organisation’s worldwide community was “deeply pained” by her “defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations”.
The notice came two days after Maneka Gandhi said ISKCON is the “biggest cheat” in the country and alleged that the organisation “sells cows and calf to butchers”.
“Today we have sent Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON. We will not leave any stone unturned in our pursuit of justice against the fallacious propaganda against ISKCON,” Radharamn Das, Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata said.
Radharamn Das also raised doubts over Maneka Gandhi’s visit to ISKCON's Anantpur Gaushala in Andhra Pradesh.
"Maneka Gandhi speaks about the Anandapur Gaushala, what is strikingly interesting is that our bhakhts and members have not seen her visit that particular gaushala”, Das said.
"How can she without going to the place speak of that place?" he asked.
Maneka Gnadhi has on camera claimed that she had recently visited ISKCON’s Anantpur Gaulshala where she didn't find a single dry cow.
“All were diaries. Not a single calf is there.. It means all of them were sold”, the BJP leader had alleged.
The ISKCON has refuted all these allegations and said they will file a case against her if she does not reply and apologise within seven days of receiving its defamation notice.
