New York City: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and surrounding areas after torrential storms flooded subways and streets and delayed flights.
Ophelia's remnants soaked New York City with heavy rain early on Friday, and caused flash flooding in parts of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.
The flash flooding snarled traffic on roads and at airports even as officials urged local residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground.
“Heavy rain is expected throughout downstate today, and we’re paying close attention to any flash flooding impacts given the amount of rain in the forecast,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
New York streets, subways snarled by heavy downpour. Look at the devastation. pic.twitter.com/Ym0axCSCw2— ummid.com (@ummid) September 30, 2023
A flood watch is in effect through 6 am on Saturday for the entire tri-state - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour expected at times.
"There is only extremely limited subway service available because of heavy flooding. Service is suspended at many stations," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)'s subway account posted on social media site X originally launched as Twitter.
Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also asked residents to shelter in place during the worst of the storm.
"I want to say to all New Yorkers, this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution. If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now," Adams said.
Over 40 people had lost life across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut in September 2021 when the region saw flash floods because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
