Goa tense after post derogatory to Muslims found on Instagram

Panaji/Margao: Tension prevailed in various parts of Goa Saturday September 30, 2023 after some comments insulting Prophet Mohammed (pbuh) and Islam were posted on social media platform Instagram.
A local Muslim has submitted to the local police that his Instagram account was hacked and later used to post the derogatory comments.
A large number of Muslims gathered outside the police station in Margao demanding the action against those behind the post.
Various Muslim organisations lodged police complaints in Panaji, Ponda, Mapusa and other parts of the tiny coastal state demanding the arrest of the culprit.
Muslim NGOs also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Department, demanding action against the persons who created fake accounts on Instagram, and posted the derogatory comments against Islam and Muslims.
"Christian, Hindu and Muslims are living together peacefully in Goa. We are pained by the comments made against our religion something which has happened for the first time in Goa”, one of the persons who gathered outside a police station in Panaji told reporters.
“We request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the police department to take action," he added.
The Goa Police has constituted a Cybercrime team to investigate the matter.
"FIR registered and South District Cyber team is constituted to thoroughly investigate the case registered against unknown person regarding defamatory post on Instagram hurting religious sentiments received at Margao and Ponda PS”, South Goa Superintendent of Police posted on social media platform X earlier known as Twitter.
