12 infants among 24 dead, 70 others serious in Nanded

Nanded (Maharashtra): At least 24 people, including 12 infants, have died whereas 70 others are said to be in “serious” condition in Maharashtra’s Nanded.
The 24 deaths reported at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College & Hospital are due to some cases of “poisoning”, officials said.
Among the dead are 12 infants of barely 2 to 4 days of age.
Six male and six female babies succumbed to various causes, while another 12 adults died, mostly from snake-bites, Dean of the hospital, S. Wakode, told reporters.
He further said that many patients came from far-off places and the hospital faced issues of obtaining the necessary medicines for them in time due to budget constraints, and other issues.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan after visiting the hospital said at least 70 others referred from other private hospitals in the district are said to be “critical and in serious condition”.
“I spoke with the hospital Dean who said there was shortage of nursing and medical staffers, certain equipment are not working and certain departments are not operational for various reasons. This is a very grave issue,” Chavan said.
The deaths in such a large number has raised serious question over the health facilities in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders therefore have slammed the state government, demanding resignation of the Health Minister.
