Bihar Caste Census Data Released – Key Highlights

Patna: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday October 02, 2023 released the much talked about Caste Census data also called as Caste Survey Report.
The Caste Survey data was released by Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Bihar in a press conference held at the state headquarters Patna.
According to the data released by the Bihar government, the total population of Bihar is 13.1 crore. Out of them 36 per cent of the total population are from Extremely Backward Classes.
The Bihar Caste Census 2022 data further revealed that the population of OBCs in the state is 27.1 per cent.
If combined together, backward classes in the state account for nearly two-thirds of the population - 63.1 per cent.
The Bihar Census Survey also found that of Scheduled Castes is 19.7 and 1.7 per cent of the total population comprises people from the Scheduled Tribes.
The general population and the number of people in the open category or upper caste 'savarnas' are 15.52 per cent, according to the Bihar Caste Survey report.
The caste survey also said the Yadav community - the group to which the Deputy Chief Minister belongs - is the largest sub-group, accounting for 14.27 per cent of all OBC categories.
The data alaso revealed that Bhumihars constitute 2.86 per cent of the population, Brahmins 3.66 per cent, Kurmis 2.87 per cent and Musahars 3 per cent.
The state government is likely to announce a fleet of measures based on the findings of the caste census.
"A meeting of all nine parties that are part of the ruling coalition, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, will be held soon to discuss next steps, which could include dealing with calls to increase OBC quotas now at 27 per cent", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the reporters earlier in the morning Monday.
Commenting on the release of the caste census data, Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav said Bihar was witnessing a “historic moment”. He also said that the state government “will quickly ensure the overall development and participation of the deprived sections in the light of these figures”.
The Congress Party also hailed the Caste Census in Bihar.
"We have always supported the Caste Survey and do it in Madhya Pradesh if we form the government in the state after the 2023 state elections", senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a party rally Sunday had also said that the "caste census is on top in the Congress Party's priority list".
On the other hand, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh called the caste survey an “eyewash”.
“They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state,” he said.
The Bihar government had announced in June 2022 to conduct the caste census. The exercise done in two phases was completed in August this year despite facinh challenges including legal hurdles.
The first phase of the caste based census was completed in March 2023 wherea the second phase kicked off from April 15 and ended on May 15, 2023.
The erstwhile UPA government headed by the Congress had conducted a nationwide caste census in 2011. Its data was however not released.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while demanding reservation for women from the backward classes in 33% women reservation in the parliament and state assemblies had said during the Special Session of Parliament last month that the Congress will release the 2011 caste census data if it forms the government after the 2024 General Elections.
