CBSE Says No To 'One Nation, One Education Board'

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday October 02, 2023 opposed the uniform syllabus, billed as “One Nation, One Education Board”, in all schools of the country.
The Delhi High Court had in January this year allowed the petitioner and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay to implead the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Delhi government as parties to his plea challenging the syllabus and curriculum varying for each strata of society and seeking common syllabus for children across the country.
The High Court later issued notices to the CBSE, NCERT and others and sought their reply. In its reply filed in the Delhi High Court Monday, the CBSE opposed the petition and said students can better relate to curriculum based on local context and culture.
“The Uniform Board or Syllabus across India does not take into account the local context, culture and language. There is a national framework with flexibility for the emphasis of local resources, culture and ethos. A child can better relate to a curriculum that is more closely related to his/her life outside the school", the CBSE said in an affidavit submitted in the Delhi High Court.
“The multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources hence is desirable in addition to a core common element,” the CBSE, which has a chain of schools in India and abroad affiliated to it, said.
The CBSE further said that since education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, and the majority of schools being under the jurisdiction of the state governments, it is for the respective state and Union Territories to frame syllabus, curriculum and conduct examinations for their schools.
Ashwini Upadhyay in his petition had argued that all competitive examinations be it JEE Main and JEE Advanced, CLAT, NEET and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) have common syllabus.
"But we have multiple syllabus at school level, how will it provide an equal opportunity for students?" he asked in his petiton.
