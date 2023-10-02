Mantra Of The Oppressed: Invoking A Creative Fight Against Fascism

India is undergoing one of her worst pressure cooker phases, where minorities are facing increasing discrimination and the government is increasingly intolerant of dissent. Mob lynching of Muslims, the imposition of a hijab ban, and the repeal of Article 370, which granted special status to Kashmir are only some of the innumerable signs of a government that is becoming increasingly authoritarian.
Mujeeb Jaihoon's timely and important book, Mantra of the Oppressed, provides a sobering assessment of the political, social, and cultural challenges facing Indian Minorities today. He argues that India is under threat from a majoritarian fascist regime that is undermining democratic institutions and persecuting minority groups. He also warns that the world is facing a similar threat from the rise of right-wing populism.
Jaihoon then goes on to discuss the rise of right-wing populism around the world. He argues that this is a global phenomenon that is being driven by several factors, including economic inequality, fear of immigration, and social media. He warns that right-wing populists are a threat to democracy and human rights everywhere.
India is facing several specific challenges, including the caste system, the agrarian economy, and the weakness of the opposition. He argues that these challenges are making it difficult for India to build a strong democracy.
Jaihoon's analysis of the threat of majoritarian fascism and right-wing populism is particularly insightful. He argues that these movements are not simply about cultural identity or economic grievances. Rather, they are about the desire to establish a new social order based on exclusion and discrimination.
Dubbed as a ‘handbook of creative resistance', ‘Mantra of the Oppressed’ helps us to understand the nature of the threat we face and to develop strategies for countering it. It calls for the need to defend our democratic institutions and protect minority rights. We also need to address the root causes of poverty and inequality, which are the breeding grounds for extremism.
The author concludes by offering some suggestions for how to address the challenges facing India. He argues that India needs to strengthen its democratic institutions, protect minority rights, and address the root causes of poverty and inequality.
In addition to analysis of the threat of majoritarian fascism and right-wing populism, this book also offers several thoughtful suggestions for how to address the challenges facing India. For example, Jaihoon argues that India needs to reform its electoral system to make it more representative of the country's diverse population. He also argues that India needs to strengthen its independent judiciary and media.
‘Mantra of the Oppressed’ is a must-read for anyone who cares about the future of democracy. It is a sobering but necessary read for anyone who wants to understand the challenges facing India and the world today. Many foreign observers of India have been critical of the government's authoritarian tendencies and its persecution of minorities. However, Jaihoon's book provides a more nuanced perspective. He believes that it is possible to build a more just and equitable society if India's citizens are willing to stand up for their rights and demand change.
MANTRA OF THE OPPRESSED is published by The Book People, 2023. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart.
[The reviewer, Adnan Aboobacker, is a political scientist with a unique blend of expertise. As a political scientist at a prominent Russian geopolitical magazine, his writings are grounded in rigorous social research. He is now a successful textile business entrepreneur based in Qatar.]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.