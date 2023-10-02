Pakistan up for a major Earthquake: Dutch scientist

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Baluchistan and the neighboring areas are for a strong Earthquake in 48 hours, a Dutch scientist has warned though the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has rejected his claims.
The “earthquake prediction” however has sent shockwaves sparking a debate on social media regarding the “accuracy” of the Dutch scientist’s warning.
The quake prediction made by the scientist, Frank Hoogerbeets, is also backed by the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization.
Frank Hoogerbeets is known for “accurate seismic predictions”, notably foretelling a massive quake in Turkey in February just days before it struck, claiming thousands of lives.
The scientist reports a massive surge of electric activity along fault lines in Balochistan, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake in 48 hours.
“Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical”, he wrote in a post on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
Pakistan Met Officials however rejected the speculations, emphasising that the time and place of an earthquake cannot be predicted.
The boundaries of two major tectonic plates inside the Earth pass through Pakistan which are extended from Sonmiani to the northern region of the country Pakistan, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said.
The Met Office said earthquakes can occur at any point in these boundary lines.
The PMD said an earthquake of magnitude 9 to 10 had struck the Chaman fault line in 1892, while an earthquake that hit the Chiltan range in 1935 killed several thousand people.
“Usually, after the passage of 100 years, there is a possibility of a recurrence of an earthquake in the same boundary line”, the Met Office said in the statement.
“We have not received any kind of warning or instructions from any international organisation regarding earthquake,” it added.
