We stand by Palestinians: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh: Amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, said the Kingdom stands by the Palestinians.
In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, Mohammed bin Salman also said the Kingdom is working with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation and prevent its expansion in the region.
Talking with Mahmud Abbas, Mohammed bin Salman also stressed the Kingdom’s continuous stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, realize their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.
The Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler also emphasised the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians.
Mohammed bin Salman’s assertion and commitment towards Palestinians come after reports that Saudi Arabia has “ended all negotiations regarding the normalization of relations with Israel” in the wake of the latest situation that escalated over the weekend after Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Storm following continuous provocations by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli forces and illegal settlers.
As per the latest updates, more than 900 have been killed in Hamas’ Flood al Aqsa operation in Israel. Over 600 Palestinians have also been killed in the bombardment that the Zionist regime in Israel ordered on Gaza Strip.
In a decision that will further worsen the humanitarian situation on ground and escalate the conflict, Israeli government has announced complete siege on Gaza vowing not to allow even water, food and medicines.
Gaza Strip is already under blockade since 2007.
According to reports, the Kingdom's decision to terminate talks was conveyed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, marking a setback to recent US efforts to broker peace and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The Kingdom has not officially responded to these reports.
