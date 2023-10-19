OnePlus Open 'Opened' For Global Buyers – Price, Specification

Mumbai: Leading Chinese phone brand OnePlus Thursday October 19, 2023 officially launched its debut foldable phone named “OnePlus Open” at mega events organised in different cities of the world, including India’s Mumbai.
In the metropolis, OnePlus Open launch event was held at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) 07:30 pm Thursday.
OnePlus Open foldable phone was set to launch in August this year. The phone launch however was delayed due to some last minute changes in the phone’s design, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Oppo also launched its 3rd foldable phone “Find N3” today i.e. October 19, 2023 which looks exact replica of OnePlus Open in terms of design though there are some minor differences in the two foldable phones’ specifications, thus also in their prices.
Oppo and OnePlus both are owned by BBK Electronics Corporation, a Chinese multinational conglomerate. The leading smartphone manufacturer had claimed ahead of Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open launches today that the two phones have been “vigorously tested for 1,000,000 folds”, and claimed them to be more “durable and reliable” indicating that the two phones are part of a collaborative project.
The OnePlus Open foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with a substantial 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512 GB of storage. The OnePlus Open has a 4,805mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 67W.
For software, the phone runs on OxygenOS 13.2, which is based on Android 13 and which OnePlus has equipped with some tweaks to make it work better on the Open’s larger screen.
OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple lens setup on its rear consisting of a main 48-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide.
There’s support for recording in Dolby Vision HDR at up to 4K 30fps, or if you don’t care about HDR, it’ll do 4K 60fps. The rear cameras are joined by a pair of selfie cameras powered by 20- and 32-megapixel sensors and which sit within a pair of hole-punch notches.
The OnePlus Open comes in four colors and two distinct finishes. The Black and Red variants come with a vegan leather rear panel, whereas the Green and Gold versions sport a matte glass finish. Notably, the Champagne Gold model features a camera island that matches its color scheme.
OnePlus Open pre-order starts today at US $1,699 (roughly INR 139,999) ahead of retail availability of the phone on October 26, 2023.
