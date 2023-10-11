In renders, Oppo Find N3 appears lot similar to OnePlus Open

Mumbai: Leading smartphone manufacturer Oppo is set to launch its latest foldable phone Find N3 that according to official images looks like OnePlus Open.
Ahead of the launch next week, images and rendering of the foldable phones were released online.
In the images and videos released on Chinese social media site Weibo, Oppo Find N3 looks strikingly similar to OnePlus Open – the first foldable phone to be introduced in the market by another Chinese phone maker.
Interestingly, the two phones are set to hit market in the next ten days – Oppo Find N3 on October 12 while OnePlus Open on October 19, 2023.
The upcoming Oppo foldable phone will feature a substantial circular camera island, proudly showcasing Hasselblad branding, and housing a periscope lens with an impressive 5x optical zoom capability.
While the renders appear to have undergone some minor editing and likely been through a filter, they are believed to represent the authentic design.
Oppo Find N3 is likely to be available in three color variants - with the Black variant featuring a vegan leather finish, while the other two panels are likely to be made of glass.
Not only in design, Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open are almost similar to each other feature wise.
A glance on the specification sheet of the two phones showed both are powered by 3.2 GHz, Octa Core Processor having 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of Internal Memory.
The Display size of the two phones is also same but they differ in the maximum resolution. While Oppo Find N3 has a maximum resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels, OnePlus Open comes with a highest resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels.
Both the foldable phones have three camera setup, but Oppo Find N3 camera has a better resolution.
About the price of the two phones, information leaked online said Oppo Find N3 will cost buyers INR 1,12,990 whereas the expected price of OnePlus Open is INR 1,24,999.
It is however speculated that Oppo Find N3 will be exclusively available in China whereas OnePlus Open is expected to be available globally.
OnePlus Open availability in India looks certain as Anushka Sharma, Actress and Cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife, was recently spotted holding the phone.
