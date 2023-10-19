Oppo Find N3 Unpacked For Users Around The World

Mumbai: Smartphone major BBK Electronics Corporation Thursday October 19, 2023 launched Oppo Find N3 - the brand's second foldable smartphone, in ten days.
The company had unpacked on October 12, 2023 Oppo Find N3 Flip – about a year it entered foldable smartphone market launching Oppo Find N2 in December 2022.
There were speculations that Oppo Find N3 will be available only to the users in China. The company however launched it for users around the world. This is for the first time Oppo launched the new device simultaneously for global phone buyers.
Oppo Find N3 introduces a new flexion hinges that are rigorously tested for 1,000,000 folds, ensuring durability and reliability, the company claimed at the launch event.
The images of Oppo Find N3 were officially released ten days ago where the phone looked lot similar to OnePlus Open, which has also been launched today.
After the launch it became evident that Oppo Find N3 is really a replica of OnePlus Open in design though there are minor differences in terms of specifications, and a collaborative project of their parent company.
The Oppo Find N3 foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with a substantial 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512 GB of storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.
For software, the phone boots Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 on top which has been optimized for larger screens.
The Oppo Find N3 offers the flexibility to display up to three windows simultaneously on its screen, whether in portrait or landscape orientation. This feature, aptly named a “15-inch virtual screen” by Oppo, allows for versatile multitasking.
The Oppo Find N3 foldable phone features a substantial circular camera island, proudly showcasing Hasselblad branding, and housing a periscope lens with an impressive 5x optical zoom capability.
The Oppo Find N3 comes in four colors and two distinct finishes. The Black and Red variants come with a vegan leather rear panel, whereas the Green and Gold versions sport a matte glass finish. Notably, the Champagne Gold model features a camera island that matches its color scheme.
Oppo Find N3 is priced at SGD 2,399 (roughly INR 145,300) for 16GB + 256GB storage model. It will be available for pre-order in Singapore starting tomorrow October 20.
