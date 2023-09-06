AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Result Published - Link to Check

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2023 First Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) has published on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday September 06, 2023 Provisional Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
Candidates who are allotted seats in AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Counselling will be required to report at the allotted college within seven days from September 07 to 13, 2023.
1.Click here to go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in.
2. Click on "Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counselling 2023" under the Current event section of the Home Page.
3. AYUSH UG NEET 2023 1st Round result (169 pages) will open in PDF.
4. Check your name and allotted college and download allotment letter.
Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in round 2.
Registration for Round 2 AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling will start on September 20, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Candidates should note that the last date of registration for Round 2 is September 24, 2023 till 02:00 PM, the last date to pay fee is September 24, 2023 till 05:00 PM, and the last date of choice filling and locking is September 24 till 11:55 PM.
According to the Second Round Schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 2nd Round seat allotment will be done on September 25 and 26. Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2021 counselling Round 2 will be released on September 27, 2023.
Students allotted seats in Round 2 will be required to report at the allotted college within six days between September 28 to October 05, 2023.
Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The AACCC had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first, second and third rounds should note that Online Choice Filling for MOP up (Stray Vacancy) Round will start on October 30, 2023. The result of Mop Up or Stray Vacancy Round will be declared on November 04, 2023.
