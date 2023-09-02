In a first, Adhan resonates through New York mosque loudspeakers

[The Islamic Cultural Center of New York in New York City was established in the 1960s as the first purpose-built Masjid in the state. (Photo credit: Syeda Hasan)]
New York: In a historic first, Adhan – Muslim Call to Prayer, Friday September 01, 2023 resonated through the loudspeakers of one of New York's largest mosques.
The historic moment was recorded by worshippers who had gathered at Islamic Cultural Center of New York (ICCNY) in Manhattan to offer weekly special prayers Friday.
Similar scene was witnessed at Masjid Mssaab ibin Umier (Islamic Society of Bay Ridge - ISBR) in Brooklyn, New York.
The mosque authorities were allowed to increase the volume of loudspeakers every Friday and for Maghrib prayers during the month of Ramadan, following the new rules amended to what the New York City mayor said “to embrace inclusivity”.
Under the updated rules, mosques are now permitted to broadcast Adhan on Fridays and at sunset during the sacred month of Ramadan, all without an additional permit.
Officially in New York, the call to prayer (Adhan) is now allowed in the city on Fridays between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. without obtaining a permit and despite sound restrictions in city neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/iAlOp1t2WF— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 30, 2023
Muslim offer special weekly prayers every Friday whereas during Ramadan, the Adhan at sunset, Maghrib time, marks the end of the daily fast.
“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer. Today, we are cutting through bureaucracy and making it clear that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without needing an additional permit”, Eric Adams, the New York City Mayor, said Thursday August 31, 2023 while Muslim community leaders stood alongside.
According to the office of Mayor, places of worship can amplify the Adhan by up to 10 decibels higher than the surrounding ambient noise. The police department’s community affairs bureau will collaborate with mosques to ensure that the devices used for broadcasting adhere to acceptable decibel levels.
"Today we are cutting red tape and saying clearly if you are a mosque or house of worship of any kind, you do not have to apply for a permit to amplify your call to Friday prayer. You are free to live your faith in NYC", the Mayor said.
Eric Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.
Two days before Adams announced the new rules, the Muslim call to prayer, or Adhan, was raised in a municipal building in New York, during a conference to sign a decree that allowed mosques across the US city to broadcast the Adhan on Fridays and during evening prayers throughout the month of Ramadan.
