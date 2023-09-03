Sanatana Dharma against Social Justice, must be eradicated: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatan Dharma is against the idea of social justice and equality, and must be eradicated, inviting a strong reaction from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sanatana Dharma is an endonym used by Brahmins to refer Hinduism which strongly believes in its own social hierarchy that discriminates people based on their castes.
Stalin Junior also compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases Coronavirus, dengue and malaria saying opposing it is not enough and it must be eradicated.
"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana," Udhayanidhi Stalin said while speaking at a 'Sanatana Abolition Conference', according to ANI.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor and film producer, and is also a Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Act Implementation Department of Tamil Nadu in the cabinet led by his father MK Stalin.
“The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he said addressing the conference organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association.
Hitting out at Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said he was "calling for the genocide of 80 per cent of the population".
"Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK government, has linked Sanatana dharma to malaria and dengue. He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for the genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatana dharma." Amit Malviya wrote on social media site X.
Unfazed by BJP’s attack, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he did not say anything wrong and was “ready to face any legal challenge”.
“Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” the DMK leader wrote on X.
Responding to Malviya, he repeated his stand about Sanatan Dharma, comparing it again with deadly diseases.
“I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he added.
