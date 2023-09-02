NEET SS 2023 postponed due to G20 Summit will be held on Sept 29, 30

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Saturday released the new date and schedule of NEET Super Specialty 2023 (NEET SS 2023) that was postponed due to G20 Summit.
According to the revised schedule released by NBEMS, NEET SS 2023 will be held on September 29 and 30, 2023.
The medical super specialty entrance test will be held in two shifts – Morning Shift (09:00 am to 11:00 am) and Afternoon Shift (02:00 pm to 04:30 pm).
On September 29, 2023, the Day 1 of NEET SS exam, Medical Group exam will be held in the Morning Shift.
In the Afternoon Shift on Day 1, entrance test for admission in Radiodiagnosis, Microbiology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Surgical, Paediatric, Anaesthesiology and Pharmacology groups will be held.
On September 30, 2023, the Day 3 of NEET SS exam, ENT, Respiratory Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynaecology groups will be held in the Morning Shift.
In the Afternoon Shift on Day 2, entrance test for admission in Orthopaedics group will be held.
The board will release on September 22, 2023 Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for NEET SS 2023 exams.
The result of NEET-SS 2023 will be declared by 15th October 2023, according to NEET SS 2023 Revised Schedule released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
NEET SS – the Entrance Exam conducted for different Super Specialty medical courses including DM, MCh and DrNB was scheduled to be held on September 09 and 10, 2023.
It was however deferred due to restrictions on traffic movement in the national capital due toG20 Summit scheduled on September 09 and 10.
