Android 14 release now likely to coincide with Pixel 8 launch

Mumbai: In a surprise turn of event software major Google delayed the release of Android 14, the latest version of Android Operating System, and it is now most likely to coincide with the unveiling of Pixel 8 series phones next month.
Android 14 Beta releases are already in the market, and with the release of Android 14 Beta 4 release last month market players were waiting for Android 14 stable release.
Amidst the buzz around Android 14 stable release, the tech giant released Android 14 Beta 5 – something previously not seen. This is because Android's previous iterations typically only had up to Beta 4 before reaching platform stability.
Google normally releases new product on the first Monday of a month. Accordingly, following the release of Android 14 Beta 5 last month, tech enthusiasts were waiting for Android 14 stable release on Monday September 04, 2023. But since Monday was a holiday - September 04 observed as Labour Day in the United States (USA), the release date was pushed to the next day, as normally the case is with Google releases.
The software major however left the tech enthusiasts disappointed. While the exact reason behind the delay remains a mystery, some speculate that there may be issues with the operating system, potentially prompting the surprise release of Beta 5.
As a result, the Android 14 stable release will now reportedly coincide with the unveiling of Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on October 4, 2023.
“OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14 Security Release Notes will be published on October 4, 2023, so that may be the new release date”, Known Android researcher, Mishaal Rahman, wrote on social media site X, formerly Twitter.
“Yes, October 4, 2023 is the same day as the Pixel 8 launch event, so if this is true, it would be the first time that the AOSP release has been pushed back to coincide with the new Pixel device launch”, he added. AOSP is short for Android Open Source Project.
This again is unusual as Google normally launches new products at least a month or even two ahead of their associated hardware.
