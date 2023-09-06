Meet Jamia Alumnus Rashid who played key role in ISRO’s Solar and Lunar Missions

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) alumnus Rashid Khan who is currently working as Scientist SD in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Propulsion Complex, Tamil Nadu played an important role in ISRO’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 launch.
Rashid Khan was actively involved in the acceptance test of PS2 and PS4 stage used for Rocket PSLV-C57.
India launched its first Solar Mission on September 02, 2023. The Mission, Aditya L1, is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of solar wind.
The spacecraft, named after the Hindu Sun deity Aditya, is set to traverse a vast distance of 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) to reach its destination.
Nigar Shaji, daughter of a Muslim farmer from Tamil Nadu was the Project Head of India's Solar Mission.
Jamia alumnus Rashid also played an important role in ISRO’s Moon mission Chandrayan-3 launched on August 23, 2023. For Chandrayan-3 Mission, Rashid's responsibility was to conduct Acceptance tests of L110 stage (Liquid Propulsion System) and C25 stage (Cryogenic Propulsion System) propellant tanks for LVM3- M4 rocket used for Chandryaan-3 mission launch on 14th July 2023.
Rashid's future responsibilities are design qualification for different stages of rockets for ISRO’s future missions like Human space programme (Gaganyaan Mission) etc.
Rashid belongs to a small town of Chapra, Bihar. Both his parents, Noor Alam Khan and Noor Aisha, are teachers by profession. It was their dream to see Rashid working as Scientist in ISRO which he successfully fulfilled.
Rashid completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in the year 2017. He secured AIR-11th rank and was selected by ISRO to work as Scientist in 2017 itself. He has been working with the space organisation since March, 2018.
India's unmanned Moon mission Chandrayan-3 has been designed to stay "alive" for 1 Lunar Day which is equivalent to 14 days on our Earth. After a stay of more than a week on Moon, the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover both have been put in "sleep mode".
"The Rover completed its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode. APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off. Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander," ISRO said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
