Paint, Photos apps in Microsoft Windows 11 to be powered by AI features

Mumbai: Microsoft is reportedly working to bring new Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to applications like Paint, Photos and Snipping Tool on Windows 11.
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is expected to release a feature that would allow Paint users to ask the app to create a canvas based on criteria given by them.
The Paint AI integration will be based on the same Bing technology that is used by Bing Image Creator, sources said.
For the Photos app, Microsoft is developing an AI feature that would let it recognise individuals or objects in pictures and enable users to copy and paste those parts in other places.
According to the sources, the tech giant wants to integrate Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology in the Snipping Tool to enable Windows to identify text in screenshots for faster clipboard copying.
Also, Microsoft is expected to bring OCR to the Camera app to allow users to select text in a photo captured on the device.
“My sources say these ideas are still in experimental stages as the company sets out how to incorporate more AI capabilities into Windows,” the report said.
Microsoft has been investing heavily in AI, unveiling new AI features across its product line, including Copilot within Windows 11, Edge and other apps.
It is currently not clear when Microsoft would introduce this feature but we can expect to hear more at the coming event in September.
