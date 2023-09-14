No Proof Aliens Exist, But They Might: NASA UFO Report

Washington: A new study by the U.S. space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Thursday said there was no evidence Aliens are behind unexplained phenomena.
The independent probe in its report titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study Report", however did not rule out that possibility.
Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)is the official term used for Unidentified Flying objects (UFO) or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.
"There is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source. However, if we acknowledge that as one possibility, then those objects must have traveled through our solar system to get here", the 36-page report available online in PDF said.
"Just as the galaxy does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system, the solar system also includes Earth and its environs. Thus, there is an intellectual continuum between extrasolar technosignatures, solar system SETI, and potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth’s atmosphere", the report said.
"If we recognize the plausibility of any of these, then we should recognize that all are at least plausible", it said.
The report further said that insufficient data and stigma about the topic continue to be significant barriers to uncovering the nature of UAPs.
Nonetheless, the independent study recommends that NASA can play a prominent role in the government’s effort to understand UAP by furthering the study and data collection of UAP.
“The negative perception surrounding the reporting of UAP poses an obstacle to collecting data on these phenomena. NASA’s very involvement in UAP will play a vital role in reducing the stigma associated with UAP reporting, which almost certainly leads to data attrition at present. NASA’s long-standing public trust, which is essential for communicating findings about these phenomena to citizens, is crucial for destigmatising UAP reporting,” the report said.
NASA has a variety of existing and planned Earth-and space-observing assets, together with an extensive archive of historic and current data sets, which should be used to address the challenges of detecting and/or understanding UAP.
“Data is the critical lifeblood needed to advance scientific exploration, and we thank the independent study team members for lending NASA their expertise towards identifying what available data is possible to understand the nature and origin of future UAP,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement.
The independent study team, set up outside of NASA, used unclassified data from civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources to inform their findings and recommendations in the report. There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which currently make it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature.
“Using unclassified data was essential for our team’s fact-finding, open-communication collaboration, and for upholding scientific rigour to produce this report for NASA,” said David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of the UAP independent study team.
“The team wrote the report in conjunction with NASA’s pillars of transparency, openness and scientific integrity to help the agency shed light on the nature of future UAP incidents. We found that NASA can help the whole-of-government UAP effort through systematic data calibration, multiple measurements and ensuring thorough sensor metadata to create a data set that is both reliable and extensive for future UAP study.”
The UAP independent study team is a counsel of 16 community experts across diverse areas on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena. NASA commissioned the study to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward.
NASA released the report a day after a journalist-turned-ufologist during a Congressional hearing broadcasted live in Mexico claimed the existence of Aliens, displaying two mummified corpses of Aliens believed to be 1000 years old.
Earlier, Pentagon following a consistant demand by US Congress of greater transparency regarding UAPs, decided to launch a dedicated web portal to publicly make available so far remained restricted the videos, photos and data of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).
