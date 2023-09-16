Satara Mosque Attack: Maharashtra govt urged to compensate Nurul Hasan’s family

Satara (Maharashtra): Satara residents in a unanimous call have appealed the Maharashtra government to pay compensation to the family of Nurul Hasan who was killed when a mosque in Pusesavali village of the district was attacked by a Hindu mob on September 10, 2023.
Nurul Hasan along with some 15-20 Muslims was offering Isha prayers on the day when a mob of Hindus attacked the mosque.
“The mosque doors were closed. But the Hindus who were armed used force to enter the mosque premises and started attacking those praying inside. They attacked the worshippers with iron rods”, eyewitnesses said.
Nurul Hasan sustained serious injuries in his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors present declared him brought dead.
31-year-old Nurul Hasan was a Civil Engineer. His father Muhammad Liyaqat Shikalgar is a teacher and his mother was a Nurse at a government hospital. She had retired from service only recently. Noorul Hasan, their only child, had married about a year ago to 29-yr-old Ayesha. Nurul Hasan and Ayesha were expecting their first child.
Besides demanding compensation for Nurul Hasan’s family, the delegation of Satara residents including activists, journalists and members of political parties in a meeting with the Guardian Minister of the district, Shambhaji Desai, to announce a high level probe into the violence.
Violence broke out in Pusesavali village of Satara after a derogatory post against Maratha warrior Shivaji on Instagram. Later investigations proved that Instagram account of a Muslim teen was hacked to make the derogatory post. Following investigation, police detained the accused, identified as Amar Arjun Shinde.
The citizens’ delegation also demanded from the government to check and thoroughly probe, what they claimed, the communal and inflammatory activities of Vikram Pawaskar, President of the Hindu Sena.
In their memorandum submitted to the Guardian Minister, Satara residents also demanded resignation of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the Home Ministry.
“Taking moral responsibility for this, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should immediately resign, Superintendent of Police of Satara district and related police officers should be immediately dismissed and dismissed”, they said.
